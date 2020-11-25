Forecast: Dry Wednesday before Thanksgiving morning showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thanksgiving looks warm and breezy with some morning showers. Then it’s dry for the rest of the long holiday weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds and breezy at times with a few late evening or overnight showers. Highs near 60.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Showers likely in the morning then turning mainly dry during the afternoon with sun returning after midday. Less than 1/4 inch of rain expected. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%) BREEZY with warm SW winds.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY Partly sunny early then increasing clouds. Rain develops at night. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 50s.
MONDAY: Rain likely with a strong cold front. Rain could be heavy at times. Winds increase later in the afternoon and night. Morning temperatures in the mid 50s falling into the 40s later in the day. (Rain Chance: 80%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cold for the start of December. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
