Chesterfield police remind drivers to travel safely during holidays

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As the holiday season approaches, the Chesterfield County Police Department is reminding motorists to drive safely.
Whether your destination is around the corner or several hours away, remember to obey speed limits, avoid distractions, wear a seat belt and secure children in child safety seats every time you get behind the wheel.
As you attend holiday events and celebrations, remember to designate a sober driver or use a taxi/ride-sharing service.
If you think you have had too much to drink, you probably have, and your driving will be impaired.
