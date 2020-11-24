Youth football team puts safety above football to save season

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 has caused issues for sports teams at all levels, from youth leagues all the way up to the professional ranks. One area team has made a season possible for its players by putting safety above everything else.
“I’ve been playing it for a long time, so it’s in my heart,” said LaDanian Brown of football.
Brown is a seventh grader who plays for The Money Team, a club based out of Chesterfield, and the other 12 and 13 year old players who make up the 12U squad feel just as passionate about the game as he does. In a year where sports have been difficult, the coaches have stayed busy trying to keep the team on the field and give them a season.
“We just tried to find ways to get these kids out of the house,” said head coach Devin Boisseau. “We wanted to make sure that first we could do it safely.”
With few teams playing in Virginia, the squad had to make its own independent schedule, traveling as far north as Philadelphia, while also heading south to the Carolinas. In the midst of a pandemic, safety measures were the top priority.
“Social distance, and we can’t wear [any] pads, and we’ve got to stay six feet away from each other,” noted Brown.
“We had to purchase composite footballs so we can clean them after each use, we check their temperatures before every practice,” added Boisseau, who says that players also sign a COVID-19 guideline form and wear masks whenever possible. The team also only wears pads on gamedays.
Coaches give the players plenty of credit, as they seem happy to go the extra yard to get the season in. The head coach also notes that the biggest thing the team wants to prevent is taking the virus home to family members.
“The kids take it seriously because they want to play,” Boisseau remarked. “We’ve stressed to them that one positive case shuts us down.”
Despite the travel and the precautions, The Money Team finished its regular season 9-0 and is now getting ready to travel to Kissimmee, Florida, for the Youth Football Association National Championships from December 5-12. Once again, that will require a dedication to health.
“Normally we stay in a resort style, but we had to purchase a house just to take our precautions and make sure that we can clean and be as safe as possibly,” Boisseau said.
Soon, The Money Team could have some hardware to show for all of its efforts.
“It would be awesome to have a ring,” said Brown. “We’d be known nationwide.”
The squad has to win four games to earn a national championship. For more information, click here.
