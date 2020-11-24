VCU prepares for virtual finish of fall semester

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University is preparing for students to finish the rest of the semester virtually and also announced the results of its exit testing.
VCU offered exit tests to all of its students, and of the 1,260 students who signed up for the tests, only two tested positive for COVID-19.
Fall semester classes end Tuesday with resident halls for first-year students set to close at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
“While VCU announced that the fall semester would finish virtually after the Thanksgiving break, 81 first-year residential students and 357 upperclassmen who live on campus have asked to return to campus after the Thanksgiving break and will undergo reentry testing,” a release said.
After winter break, the university will begin a phased reopening of its Monroe Park and MCV campuses starting with the health sciences schools and college research faculty, staff and trainees. Reentry testing will be required for residential students who return.
The spring semester is set to begin on Jan. 25 and end on May 5 on the Monroe Park campus and May 7 on the MCV campus, followed by final exams.
To help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, there will be no spring break. However, there will be two reading days on Feb. 23 and March 24.
For more information regarding the spring semester, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.