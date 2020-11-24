Task force on police reform recommendations include de-escalation training

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the City of Richmond, a task force charged to look at police reform and reimagining public safety has presented its final recommendations to Mayor Stoney after numerous meetings over the past three months.
The final recommendations come after the task force met twice monthly for three months. The task force’s three subgroups met weekly throughout that time.
The task force was first introduced back in July following months of unrest in Richmond and is made up of community members, advocates and experts.
Some of the recommendations include:
- De-escalation training of police
- More accountability measures
- Health-and-wellness checks for police officers
- Shortening officer shifts from 12 to 10 hours
- Developing a new routing system where 9-1-1 would remain the number called by residents, however, non-criminal calls could go to a non-police human services system
- Proposed the creation of a center for racial and social justice.
Chief Gerald Smith says he looks forward to reviewing the recommendations.
To read the full report, click here.
