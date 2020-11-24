Richmond surpasses highest peak in average COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond has surpassed its highest peak in average COVID-19 cases at 56 cases per day in the weekly average.
Richmond-Henrico Health Director Dr. Danny Avula said the average is worse than what it was during the peak in June. The positivity rate in the city is also slowly increasing.
Another major concern is the spread of COVID in nursing homes, assisted living and long-term care facilities.
“When we see more circulating disease in the community, we have a higher risk of those staff unknowingly contracting COVID and then transmitting it to our high-risk individuals in long-term care facilities,” Avula said.
Mayor Stoney is also urging Richmonders to avoid travel, if possible, as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.
You can watch the full press briefing below:
