Richmond sells bonds at lowest interest rates in history

“In terms of funding for the recently completed three new schools, $60 million (the remainder of the $150 million plan for Richmond Public Schools) is now locked in for 20 years. That portion will be paid off in 2041, rather than in 2046, per previous projections that also presumed a 5 percent long term rate. To provide some context for cost avoidance, debt service for $60 million over 20 years is $26.2 million less at the 1.42 percent interest rate, compared to 5 percent. This cost avoidance will alleviate long term pressure on the 1.5 percent meals tax levy that has been dedicated to fund the three new schools and has been negatively impacted by COVID-19,” a release said.