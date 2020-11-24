Richmond native on ‘The Voice’ gets stolen twice to end up on ‘Team Blake’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond musician competing on “The Voice” lost in the knockout round but it’s not over yet.
Richmond’s Sid Kingsley went against teammate Desz in the knockout round. Kingsley performed “Make It Rain” by Foy Vance and Desz sang “Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell.
After Coach Kelly Clarkson named Desz the winner, John Legend stole him back to his original team. But Blake Shelton had other plans and stole Legend’s steal.
This could be just what Kingsley needs to win because his mom originally told him to join Team Blake during the blind auditions.
Watch the knockout performance below:
