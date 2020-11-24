Police: 15-year-old charged in October murder of 17-year-old

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 15-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old in James City County, police say.
On Oct. 30 at approximately 1:41 a.m., officers were dispatched to the playground in Pocahontas Square in the 1900 block of Algonquin Trail for the report of a gunshot victim.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they located Carlos Fermir Vanegas-Escobar, 17, of James City County suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Vanegas-Escobar was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a 15-year-old resident of James City County has been charged with murder in connection to the incident.
The male is currently being held at the Merrimac Center (Juvenile Detention) after turning himself in on Nov. 23.
The investigation is ongoing.
