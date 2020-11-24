Police: 18-year-old arrested after fatal Fredricksburg shooting

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after a fatal shooting that occurred in Fredricksburg.
On Nov. 6 at 12:19 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Hickok Circle and located a male with multiple gunshot wounds.
EMS transported the victim, identified as Mark Johnson, 35, of Maryland, to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say Isaiah Landry, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Landry is incarcerated with no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
