Police: 18-year-old arrested after fatal Fredricksburg shooting
Isaiah Landry (Source: Fredricksburg Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | November 24, 2020 at 7:22 AM EST - Updated November 24 at 7:22 AM

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an 18-year-old has been arrested after a fatal shooting that occurred in Fredricksburg.

On Nov. 6 at 12:19 a.m., patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Hickok Circle and located a male with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS transported the victim, identified as Mark Johnson, 35, of Maryland, to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say Isaiah Landry, 18, of Fredericksburg was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Landry is incarcerated with no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

