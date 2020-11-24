Police: Suspect sought in Trader Joe’s armed robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect is being sought in a robbery that occurred at Trader Joe’s.
On Nov. 23 at approximately 3:22 p.m., officers responded to the Trader Joe’s located in the 3000 block of Stony Point Road for the report of a robbery.
According to a victim, a male suspect had walked to a cashier in the store, showed a weapon and demanded money.
The cashier handed him an undisclosed amount of cash, then the suspect left on foot.
Police say the suspect is described as 5′ 7″, 175 pounds, and 35-40 years old and was last seen wearing Converse sneakers, a gray neck gaiter, a black rubber wedding band with two lime green lines on it, and a long silver necklace with a “V” pendant on it.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Third Precinct Detective B. Leavy at (804) 646-1951 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
