Police search for suspect in connection to armed robbery at grocery store

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a Publix.
Officers said the robbery happened around 9:36 p.m. at the Publix along Charter Colony Parkway on Tuesday.
Police said a woman went into a store, approached an employee and demanded money while showing a firearm.
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money. She was last seen leaving the parking lot.
The suspect is described as a woman about 20-25 years old who was wearing a gray hooded jacket, blue pants, dark-colored hat and black face mask.
No one was injured.
This was the second robbery of a Publix that happened on Tuesday evening in Chesterfield, police said. Officers are searching for a man suspected of robbing the Publix along Hull Street Road shortly before 5 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.