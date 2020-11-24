Police search for man accused of robbing Publix

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man accused of robbing a Publix.
Officials said the incident happened around 4:48 p.m. pm Tuesday at the store along Hull Street Road.
Police said the suspect went into the store, went up to an employee and demanded money.
The suspect was then given an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen leaving the parking lot.
No weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
The suspect is described as being in his 40s and was wearing a plaid button-up shirt, gray puffy jacket and black face mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
