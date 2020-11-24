News to Know for Nov. 24: Agency allows Biden transition; Richmond task force update; VCU opener canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
The next few days will be drier and a bit cooler. Showers move in late Wednesday into Thanksgiving.
Today will be mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low 50s.
Richmond police are investigating a homicide in the city’s northside.
Officers were called to Cheatwood Avenue, not far from Chamberlayne Avenue and Old Brook Road, around 6 a.m. on Monday.
Officers informed neighbors they are looking for information on the homicide.
The General Services Administration has ascertained that President-elect Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election, clearing the way for the start of the transition from President Donald Trump’s administration.
An official said Administrator Emily Murphy made the determination after Trump’s efforts to subvert the vote failed across battleground states, most recently in Michigan, which certified Biden’s victory Monday.
The move clears the way for Biden aides to begin coordinating with federal agencies on plans for takeover on Jan. 20.
David Dinkins, who broke barriers as New York City’s first African-American mayor, but was doomed to a single term by a soaring murder rate, stubborn unemployment and his mishandling of a riot in Brooklyn, has died. He was 93.
Dinkins died Monday, the New York City Police Department confirmed. The department said officers were called to the former mayor’s home in the evening. Initial indications were that he died of natural causes.
Dinkins’ death came just weeks after the death of his wife, Joyce, who died in October at the age of 89.
In the City of Richmond, a task force charged to look at police reform and reimagining public safety has presented its final recommendations to Mayor Stoney after numerous meetings over the past three months.
The final recommendations come after the task force met twice monthly for three months. The task force’s three subgroups met weekly throughout that time.
The task force was first introduced back in July following months of unrest in Richmond and is made up of community members, advocates and experts.
To read the full report, click here.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of Nov. 23, the 7-day average of cases per 100,000 people has slightly decreased to 21.7.
Chesterfield County Schools said if the district reaches 25 cases per 100,000, all students except “Cohort 1” will go back to virtual learning. If this happens, the district says the school board would hold an emergency meeting to discuss a timeline.
Parents would then be notified immediately the district would be switching to a virtual environment the following day.
Check back for updates around 10 a.m.
VCU basketball was preparing to head to Knoxville for the Volunteer Classic at Tennessee this week. Now the Rams are searching for a replacement.
The event was canceled on Monday, after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Tennessee program, including head coach Rick Barnes.
A release stated that the classic was called off due to contact tracing.
VCU, which was set to face Charlotte on Thursday and Tennessee on Friday, issued a release of its own, saying that it is exploring scheduling alternatives. The Rams’ next scheduled game is Dec. 2 at Penn State.
The Chesterfield Food Bank is all hands on deck to get families the food they need ahead of the holidays.
The organization has continued to meet a high need for meals during the pandemic.
On Friday, Nov. 20, the food bank experienced its biggest distribution giving away 70,000 pounds of food.
On Thanksgiving Day, several of the Chesterfield Food Bank’s community partners will be preparing and delivering meals to families who live in motels and hotels on Jefferson Davis Highway.
Every day is not a success. Every year is not a success. You have to celebrate the good - Reese Witherspoon
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.