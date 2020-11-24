Forecast: A sunny and chilly Tuesday plus rain still likely on Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The next few days will be drier and a bit cooler. Showers move in late Wednesday into Thanksgiving
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with late evening/night showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60.
THANKSGIVING DAY: Showers likely in the morning then turning mainly dry during the afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, high: 67. (AM Rain Chance: 70%) 1/4 to 1/2″ rain expected in the morning.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.
SUNDAY Partly Sunny, upper 50s
MONDAY: Rain likely with a strong cold front. Morning temperatures in the mid 50s falling into the 40s later in the day. (Rain Chance: 70%)
FIRST ALERT: Next week looks cool
