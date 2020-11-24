Community helps find missing child in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said the community really turned out to help find a missing child.
On Monday night, police received a call about a child that was reported missing.
An extensive search got underway with a Hanover bloodhound, airplane, fire drone and a massive turnout from the community.
“I have been on numerous missing juvenile calls and have never seen the outpouring from the community like this. We had citizens on bicycles, teams in vehicles, and some on foot,” a reporting officer said.
The child was found safe by one of the citizens who was helping in the search.
“Thank you to our thoughtful and caring community - because of you all, a family is whole again,” Henrico police said on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.