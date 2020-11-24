Cold blast likely in Virginia to start off December

High temperatures next Tuesday may stay stuck in the 30s!

A cold blast is likely to start December
By Nick Russo | November 24, 2020 at 3:14 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 5:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a mild stretch of weather through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a cold blast is expected behind an area of low pressure to kick off December.

An area of low pressure and cold front likely brings a soaking rain with gusty winds (maybe even a few thunderstorms) on Monday, followed by a surge of cold air Monday night and Tuesday.

High temperatures on Tuesday of next week will likely stay in the upper 30s or low 40s. There could even be snow in the mountains.

This surge of cold weather shows up on the Climate Prediction Center’s 10 to 14 day temperature outlook, which shows cooler than average temperatures for the first week of December across the southeastern U.S.

