Attorneys continue to attempt to overturn Huguely murder conviction

George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial. (FILE) (Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom | November 24, 2020 at 10:43 AM EST - Updated November 24 at 5:57 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Attorney for George Huguely are pushing for a federal court to overturn his conviction. They’re arguing their client’s 6th Amendment rights were violated during the 2012 trial in Charlottesville.

A jury found the former University of Virginia lacrosse player guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his on-again-off-again girlfriend Yeardley Love.

Love was found dead in her apartment in May 2010.

In April, Huguely’s counsel filed a writ of habeas corpus to show a valid reason for his detention.

The Daily Progress reports Huguely’s attorneys largely focused on the definition of malice during a virtual hearing Monday, November 23. They argue malice is effectively the difference between second-degree murder and manslaughter.

