Woman pleads guilty to aiming laser pointer at police plane while at Lee monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico woman pleaded guilty to aiming a laser pointer at a police plane while at the Robert E. Lee monument in June during civil unrest.
According to court documents, Amanda Robinson, 33, went to the monument on June 4.
Prosecutors say Robinson pointed a laser pointer at a 2006 Cessna aircraft operated by the Metropolitan Aviation Unit, who were conducting ariel surveillance patrols.
“In aiming the laser pointer, Robinson struck the aircraft on at least two separate occasions and disrupted the pilot’s vision,” a release said.
Using a camera onboard, officers were able to identify Robinson and send police units to her location.
Police then detained her and recovered a green laser pointer from her possession.
Robinson faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison when sentenced on March 23.
