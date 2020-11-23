WATCH: Baby chimpanzee at Maryland Zoo in Baltimore laughs for the first time

BALTIMORE (WWBT) - If you need something to brighten your day, this should do the trick!
The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore posted a video of its baby chimpanzee named Maisie laughing for the first time earlier this month.
“Making a play face and laughing is a natural chimp behavior and a milestone chimp babies typically reach between 12 to 16 weeks,” the zoo said.
After laughing for the first time, the adorable Maisie then starts to play around with a baby toy in the video.
The zoo said Maisie came to them to be placed with a surrogate chimp mother after her birth mother at the Oklahoma City Zoo was not able to properly care for her.
To learn more about Maisie’s story, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.