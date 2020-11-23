Victim identified in Richmond homicide, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say the victim in a homicide that occurred in Richmond has been identified.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Cheatwood Avenue around 5:42 a.m. on Nov. 23 for the report of a vehicle colliding into a detached garage in an alley.
After arriving on the scene, police found Chae’Meshia Simms in a 2019 Chevrolet Impala.
Police say Simms had suffered from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors also reported hearing gunshots in the area.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Police are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance video between 5-6:15 a.m. that day. Police said a man left the area on foot after the shooting.
Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
