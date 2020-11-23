Tri-City Chili Peppers announce 2021 game schedule

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - The Tri-City Chili Peppers have announced their inaugural 2021 game schedule as they get a step closer to their debut in the Coastal Plain League.
The team will kick off its 48 game schedule on May 28 against the Salamanders in Holly Springs, North Carolina. A day later, the team will host its first home game at Shepherd Stadium against the Wilson Tobs.
The regular season will wrap on July 31 and the Pettit Cup Championship Series will begin on Aug. 1 and last through Aug. 7.
