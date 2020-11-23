Saxon Shoes asking for donations for those in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saxon Shoes is kicking off its 28th annual “Saxon Shoes for the Needy” collection that will benefit Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia in Richmond, as well as The Salvation Army Adult Rehab Center in Fredericksburg.
Donations are being accepted through Dec. 24, 2020 at Saxon Shoes in Richmond at Short Pump Town Center and in Fredericksburg at the Village at Spotsylvania Towne Centre.
Shoes will be accepted from both individuals and families, as well as groups from schools, churches, businesses and other organizations.
Groups can register at saxonshoes.com. If you have questions, you can email shoesfortheneedy@saxonshoes.com.
