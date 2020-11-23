Police search for men accused of robbing Chesterfield convenience store

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a Chesterfield convenience store.
Officers said the robbery happened at In and Out along Centre Street shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday.
Police said the suspects went inside, went up to the cashier and demanded money.
The suspects - one armed with a firearm - went behind the counter and took and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The suspects are described as two men who are 18-25 years of age. They were seen wearing dark-colored clothing and masks.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.