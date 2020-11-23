Over 2,500 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | 37 COVID-19 deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 223,582 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Tuesday, a 2,544 case increase from Monday.
The 3,242 case count reported on Monday, November 23 is in part due to catch-up from the VDH data system being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend.
The state totals stand at 3,979 deaths with 14,212 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,625,372 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased slightly to 7.4 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Seven new outbreaks were reported Tuesday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,499.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 32,277 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 13,384 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 8,827 cases, 479 hospitalizations, 127 deaths
- Henrico: 7,977 cases, 576 hospitalizations, 244 deaths
- Richmond: 6,446 cases, 501 hospitalizations, 81 deaths
- Hanover: 2,268 cases, 155 hospitalizations, 51 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,079 cases, 93 hospitalizations, 31 deaths
- Goochland: 416 cases, 33 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.