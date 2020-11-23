News to Know for Nov. 23: Teenage girl killed; Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine; Santa Run will continue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.
Monday looks dry, breezy and cool after pre-dawn showers.
Temperatures dip in the afternoon after peaking near 60 in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s in the morning, dipping into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Police are investigating after a juvenile female was found shot to death inside a residence Sunday afternoon.
Earlier in the day around 11:17 a.m, officers were called to the intersection of Carnation Street and Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a vehicle stopped at the stoplight.
Officers found an adult male unresponsive inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At this time, the Major Crimes division’s detectives are investigating to determine if these two incidents are related.
The pedestrian was crossing Hull Street Road around 8:50 p.m. and then he fell near E. Clopton Street. The man was lying in the street and then he was hit by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital and he later died of his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Rose at 804-646-1665 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed that its COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University was up to 90% effective in preventing disease.
The results are based on an interim analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil of a vaccine developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca.
No hospitalizations or severe cases of COVID-19 were reported in those receiving the vaccine, AstraZeneca said.
COVID-19 cases in Chesterfield County are continuing to rise as many parents are asking what’s next for their students.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the county’s 7-day average of cases is 81. The 7-day average of cases per 100,000 people is now just over 23.
Chesterfield County Schools said if the district reaches 25 cases per 100,000, all students except “Cohort 1” will go back to virtual learning.
If this happens, the district says the school board would hold an emergency meeting to discuss a timeline.
Around 4:20 p.m., a man and a woman were shot in a 7-Eleven parking lot at the corner of MLK Avenue and South Capitol Street SW, NBC Washington reported.
Someone fired more shots, struck a D.C. firefighter EMT and sprayed a fire truck with bullets, police and fire officials said.
The firefighter suffered a graze wound to his leg, according to NBC4′s Darcy Spencer. The EMT was later released from the hospital and is in good spirits, NBC4 reports.
The man and woman who were shot have injuries that are not life-threatening, NBC Washington reports.
Drivers in the Prince George area should plan to use a detour this morning. Unexpected delays are keeping crews on the Benjamin Harrison Bridge during the day on Monday.
The Virginia Department of Transportation crews will continue working on the bridge past the 6 a.m. projected open time.
The department is advising drivers to use a detour.
To see a list of detours, click here.
The Mechanicville Volunteer Fire Department will continue its tradition this year as it brings out fire trucks and Santa Claus himself.
The department was originally going to cancel due to COVID-19, but the firefighters decided to keep the holiday tradition alive when they realized how much it meant to the community.
Streets and neighborhoods are not necessarily in order.
A tentative make-up date is set for Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6-9 p.m.
