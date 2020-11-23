Forecast: Cooler Tuesday, warmer for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving looks showery in the morning, drier and warm in afternoon.

Monday Forecast: Early AM Showers, Then breezy, dry, and cool
By Nick Russo | November 23, 2020 at 4:02 AM EST - Updated November 23 at 2:23 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The next few days with be drier and a bit cooler. Thanksgiving looks wet in the morning with drier weather later in the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with late evening/night showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60. (Night Rain Chance: 30%)

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, looks mostly dry and warm in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 70%)

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible after sunset. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

MONDAY: Morning showers. Turning colder. Morning temperatures in the mid 50s falling into the 40s later in the day. (Rain Chance: 60%)

