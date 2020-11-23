Chesterfield police seek missing man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say a man has been reported missing.
Mark A. Nesmith, 37, was last seen on Nov. 9 after not returning to his home located in the 3000 block of Blithe Drive after work.
Police say Nesmith has not returned messages from relatives since that date.
Nesmith was reported missing on Nov. 16 and is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 220 pounds. Nesmith has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information regarding Nesmith’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
