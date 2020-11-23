Chesterfield Food Bank serves hundreds of families ahead of Thanksgiving

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -The Chesterfield Food Bank is all hands on deck to get families the food they need ahead of the holidays. The organization has continued to meet a high need for meals during the pandemic.
“Oh my goodness, I hate to guess the amount of meals we’ve given out the past couple of weeks getting ready for Thanksgiving, trying to help people,” explained Chesterfield Food Bank CEO Kim Hill.
Hill says on Friday, Nov. 20, the food bank experienced their biggest distribution giving away 70,000 pounds of food.
“It is easily a cart that’s worth $200 to $300, and each cart feeds a family of four to five, two meals a day for seven days,” said Hill.
During distribution before Thanksgiving, families were given a turkey. The last distribution before the holiday took place at Journey Christian Church Monday night, where they expected to feed 300 families.
On Thanksgiving Day, several of the Chesterfield Food Bank’s community partners will be preparing and delivering meals to families who live in motels and hotels on Jefferson Davis Highway.
As the need continues, Hill says the food bank is open to donations of food and money, as well as volunteers.
“We’re serving three times the amount of people with half the volunteers that we normally would have. We do want to let everyone know, we are trying to be safe as possible with outside distributions, masks and social distancing,” she said. “If it is a staple in your pantry, nine times out of 10, somebody else needs that same food item, so definitely food donations, financial donations also help greatly.”
