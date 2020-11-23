Chesterfield County’s 7-day average of COVID-19 cases slightly increases

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of Nov. 23, the 7-day average of cases per 100,000 people has slightly increased to 23.5.
Chesterfield County Schools said if the district reaches 25 cases per 100,000, all students except “Cohort 1” will go back to virtual learning. If this happens, the district says the school board would hold an emergency meeting to discuss a timeline.
Parents would then be notified immediately the district would be switching to a virtual environment the following day.
The Chesterfield Education Association also shared a statement saying that Cohorts 3 and 4, the older students, should be learning virtually, while the safety of Cohorts 1 and 2 should be re-evaluated.
