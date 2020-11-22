VSP is asking drivers to slow it down this Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is reminding drivers to slow down, wear a seatbelt and pay attention to the road this Thanksgiving.
“With lighter traffic on the roads, there may be a temptation to speed and a false sense of security that leads to drivers and passengers not wearing their seatbelts,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent. “This year overall, state police have seen fewer crashes on Virginia highways, but those crashes have been more deadly.”
Virginia State Police is participating in Operation CARE, or crash awareness and reduction effort. As part of the national program, police will be increasing its visibility and traffic enforcement between 12:01 a.m., Nov. 25 and midnight on Nov. 29.
In 2019, the Thanksgiving holiday C.A.R.E. initiative resulted in 490 seatbelt citations. State police also cited 5,221 speeders and 1,798 reckless drivers. Eighty-three drivers were taken off Virginia’s roadways and arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
As a reminder, motorists must follow the “move over” law when approaching an emergency vehicle stopped alongside the road. If unable to move over, drivers must cautiously pass the emergency vehicle, including those with amber lights.
