VDOT: Benjamin Harrison Bridge will remain closed on Monday, use detours

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Drivers in Prince George area should plan to use a detour tomorrow morning — unexpected delays are keeping crews on the Benjamin Harrison Bridge during the day on Monday.
The Virginia Department of Transportation crews will continue working on the bridge past the 6 a.m. projected open time. The department is advising drivers to use a detour.
“Crews are working to open the bridge ASAP,” a VDOT release stated on Sunday evening.
The following detour will be in place during the closures:
Northbound Route 156/106 - Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south to Route 10 west to I-295 north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) east back to Route 156/106.
Southbound Route 156/106 - Take Roxbury Road (Route 106) north to Route 5 west to I-295 south to Route 10 (Exit 15A) east back to Route 156/106.
Through travelers can use Interstates 295 and 64 or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry as alternate routes to the Hampton Roads area.
