UVA student-athletes set university record in Graduation Success Rate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s no secret that academics are important at the University of Virginia, but a recent NCAA statistic showed just how well the Cavalier’s student-athletes are doing off the field and in the classroom.
The most recent batch of data, tracking incoming student-athletes who began at UVA between 2010 and 2013 and graduated between 2016 and 2019, set a University record.
“GSR stands for a graduation success rate and I think the best way to think about it is, it’s designed for college student athletes to track the graduation rates over a six year period,” UVA Deputy Athletic Director Ted White said. “We set an all time high at 95%, and I think the trend has been an upward trend. Nationally, the trend has been up but we’ve been outpacing that lately and we’re obviously extremely proud of our student athletes.”
The national average of 88%. White says that it just goes to show how much UVA student-athletes have shown a dedication to academics.
“You’ve got an administration, faculty, coaching staff, a student body who all embrace this idea that elite academics and elite athletics can and should go hand in hand,” White said.
The GSR calculates graduation rates for student-athletes but those who transfer out of the university or leave to pursue a professional career aren’t included in the statistic.
“It’s a little different than the federal graduation rate and the that it takes into account some behaviors and circumstances that are unique to athletes,” White explained.
White also says the motto for athletes when they first step on grounds is simple.
“Our goal for every student athlete when they arrive on Grounds is that they get a chance to compete for national championships and they get a world class education. These numbers reinforce and make us feel good about their efforts,” White said. “They’re doing both and it’s pretty exciting.”
12 of UVA’s athletic programs were able to achieve a perfect 100% on the most recent GSR and two teams have achieved that 100% goal since the statistic was created in 1998.
