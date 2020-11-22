Richmond man receives 30 mo. sentence for heroin, fentanyl distribution

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for distributing heroin and fentanyl.
Tavarus Jermaine Williams, 40, was arrested in March as part of a law enforcement focus on high crime areas in Richmond. In December, officers conducted two narcotic purchases from Williams. Lab testing confirmed the substances were heroin mixed with fentanyl.
During a search of Williams’ residence, officers found a loaded Glock pistol with an extended magazine and 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition.
After his arrest, police said Williams used another inmate’s PIN call his girlfriend. In these calls, Williams asked his girlfriend to find information for the person he believed tipped off law enforcement to his drug activity, and said someone needed to “pay this person a visit.” Investigators say ATF agents promptly investigated these phone calls.
Williams received additional punishment under the sentencing guidelines for possessing a dangerous weapon, pertaining to the firearm, and obstruction of justice, pertaining to the phone calls.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.