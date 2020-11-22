Police locate Richmond man who’d been missing for 2 weeks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department has located a man who was reported missing after not being seen for two weeks.
Police said Lee Braswell, 31, was last seen at his home on Edgewood Avenue on Nov. 7. He was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt.
Braswell is described as 5 foot, 6 inches tall,150 pounds with tattoos on his arms. He drives a black 2005 Ford Escape, license plate VJJ-7380.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Pavlenko at 804-646-5419 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
