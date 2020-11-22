Police: D.C. firefighter shot while tending to shooting victim

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) - Police say gunfire struck a D.C. firefighter who was tending to a shooting victim, NBC Washington reports.
Around 4:20 p.m., a man and a woman were shot in a 7-Eleven parking lot at the corner of MLK Avenue and South Capitol Street SW, NBC Washington reported.
Someone fired more shots, struck a D.C. firefighter EMT and sprayed a fire truck with bullets, police and fire officials said.
The firefighter suffered a graze wound to his leg, according to NBC4′s Darcy Spencer. The EMT was later released from the hospital and is in good spirits, NBC4 reports.
The man and woman who were shot have injuries that are not life-threatening, NBC Washington reports.
