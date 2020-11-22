Over 2,100 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia, no additional deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 217,796 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Sunday, a 2,117 case increase from Saturday.
The state totals stand at 3,938 deaths with 14,046 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,544,591 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased slightly to 7.1 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Two new outbreaks were reported on Saturday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,478.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 31,712 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 13,069 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 8,617 cases, 472 hospitalizations, 127 deaths
- Henrico: 7,762 cases, 564 hospitalizations, 242 deaths
- Richmond: 6,331 cases, 495 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Hanover: 2,202 cases, 151 hospitalizations, 51 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,046 cases, 91 hospitalizations, 31 deaths
- Goochland: 397 cases, 33 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
