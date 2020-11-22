Over 3,200 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Virginia | 14 new outbreaks reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 221,038 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Monday, a 3,242 case increase from Sunday.
The 3,242 case count reported on Monday, November 23 is in part due to catch-up from the VDH data system being down for upgrades for a few hours over the weekend.
The state totals stand at 3,942 deaths with 14,096 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 3,592,164 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate increased slightly to 7.2 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Fourteen new outbreaks were reported Monday. The total number of outbreaks in the state is now at 1,492.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 32,079 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 13,248 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 8,698 cases, 476 hospitalizations, 127 deaths
- Henrico: 7,844 cases, 564 hospitalizations, 242 deaths
- Richmond: 6,384 cases, 497 hospitalizations, 80 deaths
- Hanover: 2,244 cases, 152 hospitalizations, 51 deaths
- Petersburg: 1,079 cases, 92 hospitalizations, 31 deaths
- Goochland: 403 cases, 33 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
