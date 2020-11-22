Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making Richmond-area pit stops

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making its way to Richmond, according to a Facebook post from one of the vehicle’s drivers.
“While I’m not from Richmond, I’ll be bringing the hot dog on wheels to your wonderful city from November 29-December 7, and we’re looking for things to do and people to see,” said Facebook user CJ Zabat.
The Facebook post asked for location suggestions in the Richmond area, such as local museums or farmer’s markets.
Wienermobile requests can also be made at this link.
“I can’t promise we’ll be able to accommodate every one, but we’ll try our best to MEAT up with as many of you as we can,” Zabat said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.