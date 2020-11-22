Mechanicsville Fire continues ‘Santa Runs’ despite pandemic

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The Mechanicville Volunteer Fire Department will continue its tradition this year as it brings out fire trucks and Santa Claus himself.
The department was originally going to cancel due to COVID-19, but the firefighters decided to keep the holiday tradition alive when they realized how much it meant to the community.
“We realize the emotions brought about by this tradition in Mechanicsville and the impassioned notes you have sent us have made it even more clear how important this tradition is the community, especially after this difficult year,” a Mechanicsville Fire Facebook post stated.
The fire department is asking that neighborhoods do not gather together for the Santa Runs, due to the pandemic. Also, Santa Run volunteers will not be stopping for anyone to get close.
Streets and neighborhoods are not necessarily in order. A tentative make-up date is set for Thursday, Dec. 12 from 6-9 p.m.
