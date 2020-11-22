Mailing holiday gifts? USPS has some tips

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As people around the world plan for virtual holiday gatherings, the United States Postal Service is preparing for an increase in mailed packages.
If you’re planning to mail holiday gifts, ship them early. Customer traffic is expected to increase around Dec. 7, with Dec. 14-21 expected to be the busiest week. Sunday delivery will be expanded to locations with high package volumes beginning Nov. 29.
To avoid a trip to the post office, go online to ship, order boxes, print shipping labels or request next-day pick up. Visit usps.com for more information.
If you’re sending a package to an Air/Army Post Office, Fleet Post Office, Diplomatic Post Office or domestic addresses, here are some deadlines for an expected Dec. 25 delivery:
- Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail
- Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services
- Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service
- Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service
- Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)
- Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)
- Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service
- Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express service
