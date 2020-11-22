Forecast: Cloud cover moves in for your Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another mild day, just with less sunshine. We’re watching the all important Thanksgiving day forecast and are cautiously optimistic it remains mainly dry and warm during the afternoon.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Mild. Few showers likely at night. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Night Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Early morning shower, otherwise turning mostly sunny and mild. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Early Rain Chance: 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with late evening/night showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s (Night Rain Chance: 50%)
THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, looks mostly dry and warm in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
