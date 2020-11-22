Female teen shot to death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a juvenile female was found shot to death inside a residence Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Labrook Drive at approximately 1:37 p.m. for reports of a person down.
When officers arrived, they located a female in her teens suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced at the scene.
Earlier in the day around 11:17 a.m, officers were called to intersection of Carnation Street and Midlothian Turnpike for the report of a vehicle stopped at the stoplight.
Officers found an adult male unresponsive inside the vehicle suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
At this time, the Major Crimes division’s detectives are investigating to determine if these two incidents are related.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.
