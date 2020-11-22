DMV encourages Virginians to use 2-year renewal for ID, driver’s license

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Most Virginians can renew their identification online or by mail — an option instated by the Department of Motor Vehicles due to COVID-19 — and they’re being encouraged to signup for a two-year renewal.
DMV is notifying customers who are eligible for the two-year renewal by their preferred contact. More than 50,000 customers have taken advantage of online option since September 15 by visiting dmvNOW.com. Customers who had already made DMV appointments, but are opting for the two-year renewal, are urged to cancel the appointment.
“By providing this new online and mail-in two-year option, we are giving as many approximately a half million Virginians over the next 14 months the ability to skip a trip to the DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “This frees up appointment space for other customers who must visit us in order to conduct their business.”
Customers ineligible for this new two-year renewal option include those who:
- hold a limited duration license issued for one year or for a period of authorized stay in the U.S.,
- are required to register in accordance with Va. Code Chapter 9 or Title 9.1, or
- have a school bus endorsement
A driver’s license renewal costs $4 per year, and a two-year license will cost $8. A typical in-person license renewal, which is valid for either five or eight years, costs $20 or $32, respectively. An identification card renewal costs $2 per year, or $4 for two years. An eight-year ID renewal typically costs $16.
