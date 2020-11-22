Chick-Fil-A debuts holiday gift guide, announces return of seasonal favorites

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chick-Fil-A is spreading holiday cheer with gift guides and seasonal menu items.
The Peppermint Chip milkshake is back with hand-spun ice cream and peppermint bark.
The Chicken Tortilla Soup has returned to the menu for a limited time, as well. The soup features shredded chicken, navy and black beans, a creamy base with a blend of vegetables and spices.
Chick-fil-A restaurants are offering a selection of holiday gifts and merchandise, including a limited-edition holiday ornament. You can also buy a boxed-set of Chick-fil-A 8-ounce bottled sauces, seasonal gift cards and Milk & Cookie pairings. A full list of gifts can be found by clicking here.
