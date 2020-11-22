Chesterfield school board schedules 4 meetings, including health board and special ed committee

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County School Board has scheduled four meetings for the upcoming weeks, including one with the district’s school health advisory board and special education advisory committee.
The School Health Advisory Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Thomas R. Fulghum Center, 13900 Hull Street Rd., Midlothian.
The Chesterfield County School Board will hold a legislative delegation meeting at 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 in the Thomas R. Fulghum Center.
The Special Education Advisory Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the Thomas R. Fulghum Center.
The Audit and Finance Committee will meet at 8 a.m. on Dec. 8 in the Thomas R. Fulghum Center.
Chesterfield County Schools said if the district reaches 25 cases per 100,000, all students except “Cohort 1” will go back to virtual learning. If this happens, the district says the school board would hold an emergency meeting to discuss a timeline.
Seating at the meetings will be extremely limited, per a release from the school board. Attendance will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations will not be accepted and face masks are required.
