Chesterfield County inches closer to virtual learning threshold

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - COVID-19 cases in Chesterfield County are continuing to rise as many parents are asking what’s next for their students.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, the county’s 7-day average of cases is 81. The 7-day average of cases per 100,000 people is now just over 23.
Chesterfield County Schools said if the district reaches 25 cases per 100,000, all students except “Cohort 1” will go back to virtual learning. If this happens, the district says the school board would hold an emergency meeting to discuss a timeline.
We reached out to the district Sunday to find out exactly when or how students would be notified, if the district does need to go virtual. We’ll update you when we get a response.
The Chesterfield Education Association also shared a statement with us, saying that Cohorts 3 and 4, the older students, should be learning virtually, while the safety of Cohorts 1 and 2 should be re-evaluated.
