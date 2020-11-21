‘We lost a lot’: Family honors shot, killed 25-year-old with candlelight vigil

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The crowd that gathered outside of Eriq Coleman’s home can’t measure the impact this 25-year-old made on the lives of his family and friends.
Those who showed up brought blue and white balloons in Coleman’s honor, in addition to wearing shirts with his image on it.
“It was a privilege to be in my brother’s presence and that’s how good of a person he was,” said his older sister Kadieshja Coleman.
United Community Against Crime organized the vigil. All evening, relatives and friends fought back tears as they shared testimonies about their time with Eriq.
Eriq’s mother, Laverne Coleman, said the 25-year-old had been battling Crohn’s disease, but he never let his condition slow him down. Laverne described her son as a driven, hard worker who held down two jobs. Eriq worked as a fitness trainer at American Family Fitness and worked at CVS.
His family says that he was also well on his way to owning the house where the vigil took place.
“He had accomplished things that I had not accomplished as of yet, bless his heart, and I just love him,” said Laverne. “We lost a lot.”
“Nothing that I do is going to matter unless I make memories with the people that I love,” said Kadieshja.
Kadieshja said she was able to find the strength to smile by sharing stories of when she and her brother were growing up. Kadieshja described Coleman as a family man who, despite not having children, loved his nieces like they were his own.
Chesterfield Officers found Eriq shot to death in the 9500 block of Cattail Road on Nov. 12.
On Monday, Police charged a 17-year-old with murder in the shooting death. The teenager was found at an address in South Carolina and taken into custody. He is now being held, pending his extradition to Virginia.
These are circumstances Eriq’s mother Laverne said she may never be able to fully grasp, but she’s finding a way through prayer.
“That’s my baby. He was my youngest. He was my only boy, and I’m going to miss him,” said Laverne. “Like my sister said, we’re going to get through it, but we’ll need prayer.”
“I don’t even blame God,” said Kadieshja. “I just feel like we didn’t really deserve him here and I’m going to sum it up like that.”
A homegoing service is being planned for Eriq at the Fountain of Deliverance Church on East Broad Rock Road in Richmond at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.