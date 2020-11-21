On This Day: Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Ellen Glasgow dies in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Nov. 21, 1945, author Ellen Glasgow suffered her fourth heart attack and died in her sleep in her home on West Main Street – near the Jefferson Hotel.
Glasgow lived there for decades, writing many of her novels within the walls of a second-floor study. She was a Virginia-born, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist – whose realistic depictions of women’s life in the South made her famous.
In 1897, Glasgow anonymously published her first novel called The Descendant. It was well received – and she began a series of novels focused on the upheaval of society and politics in the years leading up to the Civil War. But it wouldn’t be until her final book in 1941 titled “In This Our Life” that she would win the coveted Pulitzer Prize for literature.
Warner Brothers quickly bought the script and adapted it into a movie that was released in 1942 under the same name as the book.
