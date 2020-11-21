RPD locates 64-year-old woman reported missing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department have located a woman that was reported missing on Saturday.
Minnie L. Saunders, 64, was seen Friday, Nov. 20 as she was leaving her home on Chalfont Drive. She was reported missing on Saturday afternoon.
Saunders is approximately 5′4″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing square framed glasses, blue jeans, a white shirt, black shoes and carrying a red and white bag. She was possibly wearing a pink coat.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Sergeant M. Mocello at 804-814-4233 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
